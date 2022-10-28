THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is sitting at 10.6 Celsius as Ontario’s hot spot this morning.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing skies by later this morning. Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.

Fort Frances

It is +7 to start the day in Fort Frances. A mix of sun and cloud will give way to clearing skies by late this morning. Winds southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Clear. Low 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +8 in Dryden this morning under cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing skies later this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Clear. Low 8.

Marten Falls

Mainly cloudy skies in Marten Falls this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon.

High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low 6.