KENORA – Health – Influenza, also called “the flu” has been confirmed in the Sioux Lookout, Atikokan, and Kenora areas. It is certain that others in the region have also been infected and that influenza is now a risk in all communities in northwestern Ontario.

Influenza is a respiratory infection that can feel similar to COVID-19 or a bad cold. Colds do not normally lead to hospitalization, but influenza and COVID-19 can both cause severe illness in some people. Protecting yourself, slowing the spread, and protecting those most likely to develop severe illness is important.

Symptoms of influenza usually include fever, chills and shakes, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, extreme fatigue and sometimes include nasal or sinus congestion. Some people also experience vomiting and diarrhea, especially children.

Now is the time to protect yourself and each other. Things you can do include: