THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The first winter storm of the season is forecast for Northern Manitoba by Sunday. It will likely spill into Northern Ontario after that.

The cold spot in the province at -0.6 °C is at the Marathon Airport.

Thunder Bay

It is +7 in Thunder Bay as of 5:30 am. The forecast is for a mis of sun and clouds for Saturday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds from the east at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 8.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon is in store for Fort Frances. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +7 at 4:30 am CDT in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday.

High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low plus 5.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this morning.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.