THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The first winter storm of the season is forecast for Northern Manitoba by Sunday. It will likely spill into Northern Ontario after that.
The cold spot in the province at -0.6 °C is at the Marathon Airport.
Thunder Bay
It is +7 in Thunder Bay as of 5:30 am. The forecast is for a mis of sun and clouds for Saturday. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h late this afternoon.
High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds from the east at 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 8.
Fort Frances
A mix of sun and cloud along with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon is in store for Fort Frances. Winds becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.
High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
It is +7 at 4:30 am CDT in Dryden. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday.
High 11. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Low plus 5.
Sachigo Lake
Cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this morning.
High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.