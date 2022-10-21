THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Today is a day if you can to sneak off work early and enjoy a wonderful fall day. Warmer temperatures are forecast across much of the region.

Thunder Bay

A mix of sun and cloud and cloud today with winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low overnight of zero.

Fort Frances

It is +6 this morning in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies are in store for Friday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies to start the evening. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low plus 3.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +6 in Dryden this morning to start your Friday. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for Friday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.

Sachigo Lake

Congrats to Sachigo Lake as the four year long boil water advisory has ended.

It is +5 this morning in Sachigo. Periods of rain will be ending late this morning then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

The temperature will be falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be cloudy. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers after midnight.

Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 1.