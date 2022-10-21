All music has to move with the times. Even such tried and tested genres as pop-punk. “Dead Summer”, a collaboration between songwriters, rappers, lyricists and musicians Levi Zadoff and Dead Hendrix, is the sound of that genre being brought up to date.

Their method of making the music might diverge from the traditional instrumentation and musical methods of the past, but they keep the essence of the genre front and central. The music is raw and aggressive, infectious to a euphoric point, and lyrically they play with the same blend of wit and wisdom, satire and sass, which has always been a hallmark of the style.

Take the opening salvo, “Don’t Think It Could Get Much Better”, a song that could be a life-affirming anthem or, if you look at it from another angle, a thinly veiled musing on the way that life can kick you to the floor when you least expect it.

Alone is a white knuckle ride through thoughts of loneliness, “Can’t Be God” reminds us that we are never really in the driving seat when it comes to controlling our lives, and “Love Game” and “Teenage Dirtbag” deal with more carnal desires and darker, more illicit thoughts.

“Dead Summer” is the product of the perfect collaboration between two artists, artists who make music that is far more than the sum of its parts.

Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7v9FFhJrHoLLDiuNOIXy1H?si=vCrWap8nS8S6zM4iOJHFpg

Levi Zadoff Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/levizadoff

Levi Zadoff Website:

https://www.levizadoffmusic.com/

Dead Hendrix Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/talk2thedead

Dead Hendrix Twitter:

https://www.twitter.com/talk2thedeadd





