Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning. -8.7 °C in Fort Frances is the coldest place in Ontario this morning as of 6:00 am EDT.

Thunder Bay

For the city of Thunder Bay there will be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h.

High 6. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Winds will start from the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

Starting the day as Ontario’s cold spot, Fort Frances will warm to +7 today. Sunny skies will prevail. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High 7. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will remain at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 this morning in Dryden. The day will start with clear skies the will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h.

High 6. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -4 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Mainly cloudy skies to start the day but those clouds will be clearing out near noon.

Winds up to 15 km/h are forecast.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 5.