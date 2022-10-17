Thunder Bay – WEATHER – If you are travelling today there are Winter Travel Advisories in effect along Lake Superior. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

5:09 AM EDT Monday 17 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Superior East

Superior West

A Winter weather travel advisory in effect through this afternoon.

Hazards: Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending early this afternoon.

Lake effect flurries are expected to taper off this afternoon. Heavy wet snow could break tree branches causing isolated power outages.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds are going to be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will remain mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High zero. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will remain mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

Sachigo Lake

It is -7 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly cloudy skies are expected. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.