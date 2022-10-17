A look at seven statistical highlights from games played during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, October 16, the sixth week of the 2022 season.
- Three teams each overcame a 10-point deficit and recorded a game-winning touchdown within the final two minutes of regulation in Week 6:
- The CINCINNATI BENGALS overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat New Orleans, 30-26, as quarterback JOE BURROW connected with wide receiver JA’MARR CHASE for a game-winning 60-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining. It marked the first game-winning touchdown of 60-or-more yards within the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime since Week 14, 2018 (KENYAN DRAKE – 69-yard touchdown).
- The INDIANAPOLIS COLTS overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat Jacksonville, 34-27, as quarterback MATT RYAN found wide receiver ALEC PIERCE for a game-winning 32-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining, Pierce’s first career touchdown.
- The NEW YORK GIANTS overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Baltimore, 24-20, as running back SAQUON BARKLEY rushed for the game-winning touchdown with 1:43 remaining. The Giants, who also overcame second-half deficits of 10-or-more points to win in both Week 1 and Week 5, are the fourth team ever to record three such wins within their first six games of a season, joining the 1993 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, 1981 CINCINNATI BENGALSand 1980 MIAMI DOLPHINS.
The BUFFALO BILLS also recorded a game-winning touchdown inside the final two minutes of regulation in Week 6, as quarterback JOSH ALLENconnected with tight end DAWSON KNOX for a 14-yard touchdown with 64 seconds remaining.
With two games yet to be completed in Week 6, there have been 23 games decided by a game-winning touchdown within the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this season, the third-most such games in the first six weeks of a season all-time. Only 2021 (25 games) and 2012 (24) have more.
There have been 18 games in which a team overcame a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, tied for the fourth-most such games through Week 6 all-time. Only 2020 (19 games), 2011 (19) and 1987 (19) have more.
Ten of 12 games (83.3 percent) that have been completed in Week 6 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter. There have been 72 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and 56 games decided by one score (eight points), both the most such games through the first six weeks in NFL history.
- New England defeated Cleveland, 38-15, as rookie quarterback BAILEY ZAPPEpassed for 309 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 118.4 rating in the win.
Patriots head coach BILL BELICHICK has 324 combined regular-season and postseason wins, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer GEORGE HALAS (324) for the second-most wins by a head coach all-time. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DON SHULA (347 combined regular-season and postseason wins) has more.
Zappe, who recorded a 100 passer rating in his first career start in Week 5, is the third rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record a passer rating of 100-or-higher in each of his first two career starts, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (1983) and ANDY DALTON (2011).
- Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills’ 24-20 win at Kansas City.
Allen has 12 career games with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes, tied with ANDREW LUCK (12 games) for the fourth-most such games by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only PATRICK MAHOMES (19) and Pro Football Hall of Famers DAN MARINO (19) and KURT WARNER (17) have more.
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns while tight end TRAVIS KELCE registered eight receptions for 108 yards on Sunday.
Mahomes has 33 career games with at least 300 passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (32 games) for the most such games by a player in his first six seasons in NFL history.
Mahomes has 168 career touchdown passes and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer PEYTON MANNING (167 touchdown passes) for the second-most touchdown passes by a player in his first six season in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (196 touchdown passes) has more.
Kelce has 31 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer TONY GONZALEZ (31 games) for the second-most such games by a tight end in NFL history. Only ROB GRONKOWSKI (32 games) has more.
- Indianapolis quarterback MATT RYAN passed for 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 107.6 rating in the Colts’ 34-27 win over Jacksonville.
Ryan has 30 career games with at least 350 passing yards, surpassing PHILIP RIVERS (29 games) for the fifth-most such games in NFL history. Only DREW BREES (63 games), TOM BRADY (56), BEN ROETHLISBERGER (36) and Pro Football Hall of Famer PEYTON MANNING (35) have more.
Ryan has 61,500 career passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (61,361 passing yards) for the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history.
- Atlanta quarterback MARCUS MARIOTA completed 13 of 14 pass attempts (92.9 percent) and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Falcons’ 28-14 win over San Francisco.
Mariota is the third player in NFL history to record at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and a completion percentage of 90-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts) in a single game, joining RYAN FITZPATRICK (September 24, 2020) and FRANK RYAN (December 12, 1964)
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver COOPER KUPP registered seven receptions and 97 scrimmage yards (80 receiving, 17 rushing) in the team’s 24-10 win over Carolina.
Kupp has 56 receptions this season, the second-most receptions by a player in his team’s first six games of a season in NFL history, trailing only ADAM THIELEN (58 receptions in 2018).
Carolina running back CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY recorded seven receptions and 158 scrimmage yards (89 receiving, 69 rushing) on Sunday.
McCaffrey has 24 career games with at least 50 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards, surpassing TIKI BARBER (23 games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (23) for the second-most such games all-time. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (41 games) has more.
McCaffrey and New Orleans running back ALVIN KAMARA (six catches in Week 6) each have 390 receptions since entering the NFL in 2017 and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer MARSHALL FAULK (384 receptions) for the third-most receptions by a running back in his first six career seasons in NFL history. Only ROGER CRAIG (434 receptions) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (398) have more.
- Minnesota wide receiver ADAM THIELEN recorded his second touchdown reception of the season in the Vikings’ 24-16 win at Miami.
Thielen has 51 career touchdown receptions, surpassing WES WELKER (50 touchdown receptions) for the third-most by an undrafted player in the common-draft era. Only ANTONIO GATES (116) and ROD SMITH (68) have more.
Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL had 12 receptions for 177 yards on Sunday.
Hill, who had 11 receptions for 190 yards in Week 2 and 10 receptions for 160 yards in Week 4, is the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards in three of his team’s first six games of a season.
Hill has eight career games with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer CALVIN JOHNSON (seven games) and JULIO JONES (seven) for the most such games by a player in his first seven seasons all-time.
- Other notable performances from Sunday include:
- New York Jets rookie cornerback SAUCE GARDNER registered two passes defensed in the team’s 27-10 win at Green Bay.
Gardner joins DESMOND TRUFANT (2013) as the only players since 2000 to record at least one pass defensed in each of his first six career games.
- Seattle rookie cornerback TARIQ WOOLEN registered an interception and a fumble recovery in the Seahawks’ 19-9 win over Arizona.
Woolen is the first rookie since 1970 to record both an interception and opponent fumble recovery in consecutive games.
Woolen has recorded an interception in each of the past four weeks and is the third rookie since 2000 with an interception in at least four consecutive games, joining JAIRUS BYRD (five consecutive games in 2009) and JOE HADEN(four consecutive games in 2010).
- New York Jets rookie cornerback SAUCE GARDNER registered two passes defensed in the team’s 27-10 win at Green Bay.