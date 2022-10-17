The BUFFALO BILLS also recorded a game-winning touchdown inside the final two minutes of regulation in Week 6, as quarterback JOSH ALLENconnected with tight end DAWSON KNOX for a 14-yard touchdown with 64 seconds remaining.

With two games yet to be completed in Week 6, there have been 23 games decided by a game-winning touchdown within the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this season, the third-most such games in the first six weeks of a season all-time. Only 2021 (25 games) and 2012 (24) have more.

There have been 18 games in which a team overcame a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, tied for the fourth-most such games through Week 6 all-time. Only 2020 (19 games), 2011 (19) and 1987 (19) have more.

Ten of 12 games (83.3 percent) that have been completed in Week 6 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter. There have been 72 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and 56 games decided by one score (eight points), both the most such games through the first six weeks in NFL history.