THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Why not Northwestern Ontario?

Several readers have asked why our report is for Western and Northern Ontario. Looking at the map of our province, our region is the western part of the province. Many here in Thunder Bay amazingly think of us as “North”.

Once you look at a map of Canada, and realize we are “south” of Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, and we are only slightly north of Vancouver and Victoria, you might wonder why we somehow think of our region as being “north”.

We are north of Toronto, but Canada and the world doesn’t revolve around Toronto. 🙂 Many people in Ontario seem to think that the province ends at North Bay. For Toronto, “North” starts at Orillia for many. It doesn’t and our city and region shouldn’t view ourselves from that downtown Toronto perspective.

So what is “North”? Everything to the north of SIOUX LOOKOUT, Pickle Lake and Red Lake.

Make sense? Now let’s get to the weather.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers this evening then a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Fog patches overnight. Low zero.

Fort Frances

Flurries and rain showers will be changing to rain showers near noon. Local snowfall amount 2 centimetres is forecast. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies along with a 70 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Flurries and rain showers will be changing to rain showers near noon and ending this afternoon followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Local snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are forecast.

Winds will becoming northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight we are calling for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Winds will continue from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Winds will then be from the northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 1.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies for Sachigo for Saturday. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with snow flurries beginning late this evening. Local amounts of up to 2 centimetres are possible. Winds will becoming northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.