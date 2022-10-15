Justice Martha Devlin of the B.C. Supreme Court stated that Aydin Coban used a calculated conduct caused Amanda Todd mental anguish and social isolation.

“Ruining Amanda’s life was Mr. Coban’s expressly stated goal and was sadly one that he achieved,” stated Justice Devlin.

In sentencing Coban to 13 years, one year longer than the Crown had sought, the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled that his conduct had contributed to her suicide after Coban told Todd he would ruin her life.

The British Columbia Judge called Coban an “Internet sextortionist.”

“Mr. Coban, relying on a high level of technological sophistication, obfuscated his identity, location and activities, gained information about Amanda valuable to his criminal scheme, and emotionally manipulated Amanda with both friendly inducements and distressing threats. On several occasions, Mr. Coban made good on these threats.”

Amanda Todd was a young woman who got taken in by Cuban and shared intimate pictures of herself with him, and he then threatened to share them with everyone she knew.