THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a winter travel advisory in effect for Red Lake.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies for Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight rain showers or flurries changing to flurries this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 centimetres is possible. Winds will remain from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 0 and light flurries are falling in Dryden. Those flurries or rain showers will be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are expected early this afternoon then a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight rain showers or flurries changing to flurries this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

Sachigo Lake

It is +2 in Sachigo to start your morning. Flurries or rain showers will be changing to rain showers or flurries near noon and ending late this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers.

Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers this evening.

Rain showers or flurries are expected overnight. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 1.