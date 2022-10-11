FORT FRANCES – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance as they investigate a series of vehicle mischiefs in the Fort Frances area.

Between September 19, 2022, and October 10, 2022, police were called to investigate 13 separate incidents of damage to vehicles in the Fort Frances area. Most of the damage to vehicles occurred overnight and was discovered in the morning.

Citizens are reminded to protect your property. Do not leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle, keep your vehicle and houses locked, and to park in a well-lit area if possible.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity or persons and to check their security cameras for anything that could help further the investigations. If you have recently been the victim of vehicle mischief or a related crime and have not reported it, or you have information about these crimes please contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. The information you have may help to solve some or all these crimes.

If you have information and prefer to remain anonymous you can always call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.