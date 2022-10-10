A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9, the fifth week of the 2022 season. In the second of five international games on the 2022 NFL schedule, the NEW YORK GIANTS defeated Green Bay, 27-22, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the Giants overcame a 14-point deficit to win. Since the NFL started playing at Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, five of the six games played in the stadium have been decided by seven points or fewer, including both 2022 matchups. With two games yet to be completed in Week 5, there have been 47 games this season decided by eight-or-fewer points and 60 games that have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, both the most such games through the first five weeks of a season in NFL history. There have been 37 games this season decided by six-or-fewer points, the most such games through Week 5 all-time. There have been 26 games decided by three points or fewer this season, the second-most such games through the first five weeks ever. Only 1999 (28 games) has more. In addition to the Giants, the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS also overcame a 14-point deficit to win, defeating Cleveland, 30-28. With two games yet to be completed in Week 5, there have been nine games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 14 points to win or tie this season, the second-most such games through Week 5 all-time. Only 2011 (11 games) has more. There have been 25 games in which a team has won or tied after trailing in the fourth quarter in 2022, tied for the fourth-most such games through the first five weeks ever. Only 2011 (28 games), 1999 (26) and 1989 (26) have more.

defeated Green Bay, 27-22, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the Giants overcame a 14-point deficit to win. The HOUSTON TEXANS defeated Jacksonville, 13-6, to capture their first victory of the season. All 32 teams now have at least one win through Week 5. The 2022 season joins 1990 and 2018 as the only seasons since 1970 in which every team has at least one win through Week 5.

defeated Jacksonville, 13-6, to capture their first victory of the season. All 32 teams now have at least one win through Week 5. Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh. It marked Allen’s eighth-career game with at least four touchdown passes, tied with ANDREW LUCK (eight games) for the third-most such games by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (14 games) and PATRICK MAHOMES (13) have more. Allen has 150 combined passing and rushing touchdowns (117 passing, 33 rushing) in his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer PEYTON MANNING (147 touchdowns) for the fourth-most such touchdowns by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. Only Marino (171), CAM NEWTON (160) and Mahomes (159) have more. Allen connected with wide receiver GABE DAVIS for a 98-yard touchdown 64 seconds into the first quarter. It marked the longest scrimmage touchdown within the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history.

passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh. Philadelphia quarterback JALEN HURTS totaled 300 yards (239 passing, 61 rushing) and had two rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over Arizona. The Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. Hurts has seven career games with at least two rushing touchdowns, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famers OTTO GRAHAM (seven games) and STEVE YOUNG (seven), as well as JACK KEMP (seven) and STEVE MCNAIR (seven), for the second-most such games by a quarterback all-time. Only CAM NEWTON (10 games) has more. Hurts has 19 rushing touchdowns in his first 24 career starts and surpassed Newton (18 rushing touchdowns) for the most rushing touchdowns all-time by a quarterback in his first 25 starts.

totaled 300 yards (239 passing, 61 rushing) and had two rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over Arizona. The Eagles are 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. Minnesota wide receiver JUSTIN JEFFERSON recorded 12 receptions for 154 yards in the Vikings’ 29-22 victory over Chicago. It marked Jefferson’s sixth-career game with at least 150 receiving yards, tying Pro Football Hall of Famers LANCE ALWORTH (six games) and RANDY MOSS (six) for the most-ever by a player in his first three seasons. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Jefferson has 17 career games with at least 100 receiving yards, surpassing BILL GROMAN (16 games), HARLON HILL (16), T.Y. HILTON (16) and JOHN JEFFERSON (16) for the third-most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only ODELL BECKHAM JR . (19 games) and Moss (19) have more.

recorded 12 receptions for 154 yards in the Vikings’ 29-22 victory over Chicago. Los Angeles Chargers running back AUSTIN EKELER recorded 199 scrimmage yards (173 rushing, 26 receiving) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Chargers’ 30-28 victory over Cleveland. Ekeler has eight career games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tied for the fifth-most by a player in his first six seasons all-time. Only EZEKIEL ELLIOTT (nine games), CHUCK FOREMAN (nine), ALVIN KAMARA (nine) and CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (nine) have more. Ekeler, who has 26 touchdown receptions and 24 rushing touchdowns in his six-year career, became the fourth undrafted running back in the common-draft era with 50 career touchdowns, joining PRIEST HOLMES (94 touchdowns), ARIAN FOSTER (68) and LEGARRETTE BLOUNT (58).

recorded 199 scrimmage yards (173 rushing, 26 receiving) and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the Chargers’ 30-28 victory over Cleveland. New Orleans tight end TAYSOM HILL recorded 112 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and added a touchdown pass in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over Seattle. Hill is the third player ever to record at least 100 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass in a single game, joining RONNIE BROWN (September 21, 2008) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (September 25, 2005). Hill now has 21 career rushing touchdowns, seven career touchdown receptions and nine career touchdown passes. He joins Tomlinson as the only players since 2000 with at least 20 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and five touchdown passes in their career.

recorded 112 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and added a touchdown pass in the Saints’ 39-32 victory over Seattle. Other notable performances from Sunday included: Dallas quarterback COOPER RUSH led the Cowboys to a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Rush is now 5-0 in his career as a starter and is the fifth undrafted quarterback to win each of his first five career starts in the Super Bowl era, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer KURT WARNER as well as KYLE ALLEN , DIETER BROCK and MIKE TOMCZAK . New York Jets rookie running back BREECE HALL totaled 197 scrimmage yards (100 receiving, 97 rushing) and recorded a rushing touchdown in the Jets’ 40-17 win over Miami. Hall recorded a 79-yard reception in the first quarter, marking the seventh-longest reception by a rookie running back since 1970 and longest since EZEKIEL ELLIOTT (83-yard touchdown reception) on November 13, 2016. Buffalo cornerback KAIIR ELAM (the No. 23 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft), New York Jets cornerback SAUCE GARDNER (No. 4 overall) and Houston cornerback DEREK STINGLEY JR. (No. 3 overall) each recorded their first-career interceptions in Week 5. This marks the first week since Week 1, 2006 ( TYE HILL , HALOTI NGATA and DONTE WHITNER ) in which three rookies selected in the first round of the NFL Draft each had their first-career interceptions. Green Bay quarterback AARON RODGERS recorded two touchdown passes with no interceptions in Week 5, his 100th-career game with at least two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Rodgers joins TOM BRADY (120 games) as the only players in NFL history to record 100 games with at least two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver COOPER KUPP recorded seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. Kupp leads the league with 49 receptions this season, surpassing T.J. HOUSHMANDZADEH (47 receptions in 2007) and ADAM THIELEN (47 in 2018) for the most receptions by a player in his team’s first five games of a season in NFL history.

