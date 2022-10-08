THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is urging witnesses, or people with potentially helpful security or dash camera footage, to come forward amid an ongoing homicide investigation.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to a weapons call after reports of gunfire in the May and Arthur Streets area just before 4 pm EDT on Friday October 7th, 2022.

When police arrived they located a severely injured adult male. Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Police later learned the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Members of the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units are now involved and investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are now requesting that anyone with home security, business security, or dash camera footage in the area of Arthur, May and Brodie Streets come forward to speak to police.

Investigators are specifically looking for footage in that area between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Police are also urging possible eye witnesses to come forward to assist investigators.

If you have any information that could be helpful please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Please be aware that a significant police presence will remain in the area as police continue to hold scenes and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.