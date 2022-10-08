THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect as of 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 5 in Thunder Bay at 7:00 am. Clearing skies for Saturday. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2.

Fort Frances

It is 4 in Fort Frances at 6:00 am. Sunny skies will be giving way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 2.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 4 in Dryden at the airport. Early in the day skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming sunny near noon.

High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low minus 2.

Sachigo Lake

It is 2 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will continue to be cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.