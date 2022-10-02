THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is chilly in parts of the region to start Sunday. The cold spot in Ontario at -5.5 ° C is Geraldton.

Thunder Bay

Sunny for Sunday, it is -1 at 8:30 am.

High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud for Sunday. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 20. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +9 this morning in Dryden. Sunny skies for Sunday. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Low 11.

Wasaho Cree Nation

A mix of sun and cloud Sunday morning. Skies will be clearing late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.