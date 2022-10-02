By Kacie Albert

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. – Seeking his unprecedented fourth national title at season’s end, Aaron Roy (Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan) went 2-for-3 at the elite PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, event in Grande Prairie, winning the Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros., and cracking the Top 5 in the feverish battle to be crowned the 2022 PBR Canada Champion.

Roy was quick to put points on the board in Round 1 when he went the distance atop Teeka (Vold Rodeo/R Saga Ranch) for 85 points.

Tied for third ahead of Round 2, the veteran Canuck next readied to attempt Dealing After Midnight (Thompson Rodeo Livestock).

Remaining in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, three-time PBR Canada Champion Roy reached the requisite 8 for 85 points to surge to the top of the event leaderboard.

With the first pick in the championship round bull draft, the Saskatchewan man elected to go head-to-head with Built Tough (Thompson Rodeo Livestock).

Roy came down short of the whistle, hitting the ground in a close 6.25 seconds, however, his opening scores were enough to clinch him the event win.

Compliments of the golden finish, Roy earned a crucial 79.5 national points. He gained three positions in the national standings, rising from No. 8 to No. 5.

Roy now trails No. 1 Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) by 91 points.

Biever maintained his No. 1 rank in Canada by tying for sixth at the PBR Peace Country Invitational, collecting 11.5 national points.

The Top 10 finish was earned courtesy of an 84.5-point ride atop Flick The Switch (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) in the opening round of action.

Two-time and reigning PBR Canada Champion Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) was second, netting 80 national points.

Going 2-for-3, Coverchuk bookended his outing inside Bonnetts Energy Centre with round-winning scores.

In Round 1, Coverchuk brought the electric crowd to a near deafening roar when he outlasted Wild Time (Vold Rodeo) for 87.5 points.

On Championship Saturday, the 28-year-old capped his outing with the top score of the championship round, marked 78.5 points aboard Hanna Motors Winston Bruce (Skori Bucking Bulls).

Coverchuk rose one position in the Canadian standings, climbing from No. 7 to No. 6. He is now 91.5 points back of No. 1 Biever.

Should Coverchuk win the 2022 PBR Canada Championship, and accompanying $50,000 bonus, he would not only tie Roy for most national titles won by one rider, but he would become the first to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons.

Third was defending event champion Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia).

After bucking off Smart As A Rock (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) in a swift 2.67 seconds in the opening round, Gardner was quick to rebound when Round 2 kicked off Championship Saturday.

Drawing Last Rights (Vold Rodeo/Prescott), Gardner matched the bull jump-for-jump en route to a round-winning 87.5 points.

The Prince of the Peace Country, however, was unable to maintain his momentum in the final round, brought down by Devils Dues (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Legend Rodeo Stock) in 1.83 seconds.

The bronze showing earned Gardner a critical 55 national points, propelling him inside the nation’s Top 10. Now the No. 10-ranked rider in PBR Canada competition, Gardner is 206.5 points back of No. 1 Biever.

Lonnie West (Cadogan, Alberta) parlayed an 86-point ride atop Brand New Guitar (Wild Hoggs Bucking Bulls) in Round 1 into a fourth-place finish.

The charismatic Albertan garnered 42 national points to maintain is No. 9 ranking in the nation.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan).

Going 1-for-3, Parsonage’s 85-point trip on Sons of Junkie (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle/Johnson Bucking Bulls) earned him 27.5 national points.

Parsonage is now No. 11 in the race to be crowned the 2022 PBR Canada Champion, 222.17 points back from the top spot.

In the bull pen, Emerald Inn (Braithwaite Ranches) dominated, anointed the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event. Bucking in Round 2, Emerald Inn posted an event-best 45-point score after upending 2020 PBR Canada Champion Dakota Buttar (Eatonia, Saskatchewan) in 3.54 seconds.

The 2022 PBR Canada Sup Series, presented by Wrangler, will next travel to Medicine Hat, Alberta, and Co-op Place on Saturday, October 15. Action for the PBR Robertson Implements Classic, presented by Art’s Excavating, will get underway nightly at 7:00 p.m. MT.

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR Peace Country Invitational, presented by Ritchie Bros.

Bonnetts Energy Centre – Grande Prairie, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Aaron Roy, 85-85-0-170.00-79.5 Points. Cody Coverchuk, 87.5-0-78.5-166.00-80 Points. Jake Gardner, 0-87.5-0-87.50-55 Points. Lonnie West, 86-0-0-86.00-42 Points. Jared Parsonage, 85-0-0-85.00-27.5 Points. Logan Biever, 84.5-0-0-84.50-11.5 Points.

(tie). Dawson Shannon, 0-84.5-0-84.50-16.5 Points.

Callum Miller, 0-81.5-0-81.50-9 Points.

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00

Blake Smith, 0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0-0.00

Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0.00

Coy Robbins, 0-0-0-0.00

Zane Lambert, 0-0-0-0.00

Cauy Schmidt, 0-0-0-0.00

Chad Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Ashton Sahli, 0-0-0-0.00

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig, 0-0-0-0.00

Landon Schmidt, 0-0-0-0.00

Stefan Tonita, 0-0-0-0.00

Chance Switzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Jett Lambert, 0-0-0-0.00

2022 PBR Canada National Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)