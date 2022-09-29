FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Winnipeg man, Brandon WHALEN has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

On September 28, 2022, at approximately 11:11 pm officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint.

Officers located the vehicle, on The Kings Highway in the Town of Fort Frances and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Through the OPP officer’s investigation, it was determined the operator of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and returned to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon WHALEN, a 28-year-old male from Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or refusal to comply with demand contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

The accused was released from custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Fort Frances on October 24, 2022, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.