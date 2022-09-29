SOURIS MB – NEWS – On September 15, 2022, Manitoba West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), with the assistance of the Blue Hills RCMP, conducted an investigation on an unlawfully at-large-male from Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

A traffic stop was conducted on 1st Street South, Souris, Manitoba, officers identified 43-year-old Troy Branconnier, from Yorkton, Saskatchewan wanted on an outstanding Manitoba Warrant of Arrest for failing to comply with release order conditions.

The arrest and investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash including an old two-dollar bill.

Branconnier was remanded into custody on charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Possession of Packaging Material used to Traffic a Controlled Substance.

RCMP urge anyone who may have any information regarding drugs or any other criminal activity, to please contact your local police agency or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

RCMP West District CREST continues to investigate.