Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world today. A study conducted by the Javelin strategy showed that more than 15 million Americans suffered from identity theft in 2021. However, most of the cases were not reported.

These statistics are alarming and unfortunately, 2022 doesn’t look better either. Identity thieves have upped their game and have become sophisticated with their attacks. But what can you do to protect yourself? The good news is that you can avoid becoming the next victim of identity theft by choosing the best ID protection that is readily available for you in 2022.

But with so many Identity theft protection services to choose from, how do you pick the right one? Here are three important things to look for when choosing an identity theft protection service in 2022.

Look At The Features Offered

Probably the most important thing to look for in an identity theft protection service is the cybersecurity features they offer. A service that lacks outstanding features and is poorly rated by customers should be avoided at all costs. Choose a service that offers features that directly addresses your current needs.

The first feature to look for is whether the identity theft protection service offers credit monitoring on the three major reporting agencies. This is because your credit score is very important in identifying if you have been a victim of identity theft. A good identity theft protection service will carefully monitor your credit report and look out for suspicious credit card and loan applications.

Check if the company of your choice also provides dark web monitoring. The dark web is dangerous because it is not indexed by SEOs. For you to access it you need special configurations and software which can be expensive. Many illegal activities such as the sale of credit card numbers and login configurations happen on the dark web and this is why you should work with an identity theft service that offers dark web monitoring service.

You should also check if the identity theft protection company offers identity theft insurance services. Identity theft insurance is what will cover you if your identity is stolen. The recovery process is intensive and attorney fees can be expensive this is why you should stay away from identity protection services that do not include insurance.

It is also important to check if the protection service has a mobile app that you can use on the go. Check the rating of the app before you download it. The app should also have security features such as two-factor authentication or the use of a fingerprint password for advanced security.

Check The Price

Price is an important factor to consider when shopping for an identity theft protection service. How much should an identity theft monitoring service charge you for their services? Well, it depends on the number of services that the company offers. A service that offers guarding, tracking, rewarding, and restoration services will cost more than the one that offers monitoring services only.

Some companies charge a few dollars while others charge fees of up to $75 per year. When looking for an identity theft protection service, avoid going for those that give free subscriptions even if you are on a budget. This is because free subscriptions may not provide sufficient services to adequately protect your identity. Instead, you can choose a company that gives free trials for limited periods and take advantage of the offers.

Company Reputation

Identity theft is very unsettling. The thought that an identity thief is out there making attempts to steal your data or sell your personal information on the dark web can keep you awake all night. The sooner you proactively protect yourself and put-up barriers that will discourage thieves from stealing your identity, the better it will be for you and your family. Don’t take the security of your data for granted. Make sure that you work with an identity theft protection service that you can trust.

Look for an identity theft protection service with a good reputation. Companies with strong and positive reputations will always attract better people. They also tend to be more trustworthy and honest.

One of the top-rated identity theft protection companies is Aura. This company has taken time and resources to build a reputation of trust using highly advanced technology. Their website has a straightforward navigation menu that requires no technical experience. You can easily set up your account and what’s more, you can protect up to fifty devices thanks to the customizable packages that they offer. You can also take a 14-day no risk-free trial and put their services to the test before making your investment.





