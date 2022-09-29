OTTAWA – Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is enhancing its air mobility operations based in Europe as it conducts ongoing missions there and around the world.

Since late March 2022, RCAF members operating two CC-130J Hercules aircraft have been conducting operations from a hub based out of Prestwick, Scotland. The hub’s personnel have now delivered 4 million pounds of cargo – largely military aid in support of Ukraine.

To increase capacity and operational flexibility, Canada is adding a third CC-130J Hercules aircraft to the detachment, and deploying support personnel responsible for maintenance, cargo movements and administration. The Air Mobility Detachment in Prestwick will be made up of approximately 55 Canadian Armed Forces members with further augmentation based on operational tempo. When necessary, CC-177 Globemaster crews will continue to utilize the hub’s resources to increase mission efficiency and flexibility.

To reflect this change, the Prestwick Tactical Airlift Detachment will now be known as an Air Mobility Detachment. This name change is consistent with the increased frequency of flights and use of CC-177 air mobility aircraft.

Bolstering the RCAF’s operations hub will increase Canada’s ability to carry out support missions throughout Europe, including the delivery of Ukraine-bound military aid. This augmentation will also increase Canada’s ability to carry out missions in the Middle East and Africa on a periodic or as-required basis.

As Ukraine defends itself from Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion, Canada will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive military assistance.