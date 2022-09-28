THUNDER BAY – Sticker shock has hit motorists across the city as the price of a litre of gasoline spiked to almost $2 for regular fuel on the weekend.

As of Wednesday morning however prices range from $1.969 as a high to a low of $1.519.

The average price in Thunder Bay is $1.819.

In Dryden a litre of regular gasoline is at $1.799.

The price of gas across Western Ontario is averaging almost fifty cents a litre above the average in Ontario.

A litre of regular gasoline in $1.389 in Ottawa, and $1.386 in Toronto.