DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden OPP report that Brenden FISHER is wanted by police following an assault in the City of Dryden.

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 10:23 a.m., officers with the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault. Officers and Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and located one individual with serious injuries. The injured individual was transported to hospital by EMS.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brenden FISHER, 23-years-old of Kenora, Ontario. FISHER is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Robbery with a Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the CC

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident. If you see FISHER, do not approach, please call 911.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.