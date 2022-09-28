OnlyFans is undoubtedly one of the most popular platforms for publishing content to subscribers for a fee. We have seen numerous people earn millions per month on OnlyFans, making it a lucrative venture. However, as with other websites, you need to plug in, or you won’t have a chance with the huge competition out there.

As much as you want to produce and publish your content and wait for people to subscribe and watch, this is not usually how it goes, especially if you’re starting from scratch. For an X-rated app, you need to look for ways to gain traction.

Fortunately, there’s a strategy known as cross-platform promotion. This allows you to promote your OnlyFans on other avenues. In this piece, which we wrote in tandem with a well known OnlyFans agency, we are going to delve into the best ways to promote your OnlyFans on Twitter.

Purchase Genuine Twitter Followers

If you are looking for an easy way to promote your OFS on Twitter, buying real followers is one of them. Keep in mind that you are the underdog and so, you will need a boost in order to gain traction.

The downside is that most of the 3rd party companies selling Twitter followers can’t be trusted. This makes the selection process tricky for those who are just starting out. Not to worry, however, as we can guarantee the following as authentic:

(i) Twesocial

This is an all-around growth and engagement service that enables you to promote your Twitter content, which certainly includes your OFS. Twesocial knows the importance of cross-platform promotion and that getting authentic Twitter followers is essential to the growth of your OnlyFans audience.

(ii) Seek Social

This is another service that helps promote your OFS and ensures that they do so in a straightforward manner. Seek Social provides some of the most unparalleled features in regard to growth and engagement. This means you can trust them to help you purchase real Twitter followers and promote your OFS account on Twitter in a manner that is not only streamlined but sets you apart from the crowd.

Experiment with Hashtags

If you have been using social media for a while, then you must be aware of hashtags and their importance. Hashtags first originated on Twitter and so, they are particularly important on this platform.

An important thing to know about hashtags is that you need to get them right i.e relevant to your content. Otherwise, you will be reaching an audience that does not relate to or enjoy what you have to offer. The more specific you become with hashtags, the easier it becomes in streamlining your target audience.

It is advisable to change the hashtags regularly in order to keep your content alive and reach new audiences. In addition, don’t hesitate to combine popular and lesser-known hashtags. This will help reach as many people as possible.

Label Your Account as Sensitive

If you make adult content on OnlyFans, it is important to put this into consideration before marketing your account on Twitter. That’s because your Twitter account will be quickly banned if it goes against the rules and regulations or community guidelines.

However, this is a way to avoid getting banned and that is through watermarking your profile as sensitive. This is achieved by going to the account settings, safety and privacy, and clicking the option to put a checkmark on. From here, anything you publish on Twitter will be shown as sensitive to the audience.

This will keep your account safe, even as you market OnlyFans with X-rated content.

Leverage Shoutouts

Another great way to market your OnlyFans account on Twitter is by learning how to make the most out of a shoutout. There are numerous Twitter accounts with a massive audience that charge money, usually between $100 to $300 for a shoutout, depending on the number of followers.

OnlyFans publishers leverage this technique to drive traffic to their profiles, and so, there’s no reason to be left behind. A good strategy is to use this opportunity as a means to encourage people to subscribe to your OFS at a discount.

Conclusion

Marketing your OFS on Twitter is certainly an art. The more you do it, however, the easier it becomes. Keep in mind that in order to get as many people as possible, you have to incorporate an array of factors into your marketing strategy.

With the tips mentioned above, you can be certain that you’ll be on the right path.