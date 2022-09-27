NIPGON – A two vehicle collision closed Highway 11 earlier today.

At approximately 12:30 pm members of the Nipigon and Greenstone Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Beardmore Fire Department responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway 11, Municipality of Greenstone.

A school bus and pick up truck collided, one student was transported to hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the pick up truck was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for injuries sustained in the collision.

At this time, Highway 11 is closed and the investigation is ongoing.