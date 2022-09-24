THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings for the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies along with a 40% chance of showers is the forecast for Saturday.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued clouds with that 40% chance of showers continued. Low overnight of 7.

Fort Frances

It is 11 to start the day in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies along with a 30% chance of showers changing to a 70% chance of showers by this afternoon.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers changing to a 30% chance of showers this evening. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers are forecast for Saturday.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds along with a continued 40% chance of showers early this evening. Wind will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 overnight. Low 9.

Sandy Lake FN

It is 11 in Sandy Lake this morning. Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers.

High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for showers. Low overnight of 9.