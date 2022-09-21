THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning.

Alberta and Saskatchewan have extensive frost advisories.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 this morning at 6:30 and it won’t get much warmer as the daytime high will be 16. The humidity is at 71%. Winds are at 18 gusting to 29 km/h from the west. The barometer is at 100.6 kPa and falling.

For Wednesday expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will pick up becoming west at 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low plus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is 9 in Fort Frances at 5:30 CDT. The high will be 12. Winds are from the west at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 83%. The barometer is at 101.2 and rising.

Wednesday will see clouds along with a 60% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature steady near 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 9 in Dryden at 5:30 am CDT heading to a daytime high of 10. The barometer is at 100.9 kPa and steady. Humidity is at 89%. Winds are WNW at 26 gusting to 41 km/h.

Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this evening. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Marten Falls

It is 12 this morning in Marten Falls. That is as warm as it will get as the temperature will fall to 10. The barometer is at 99.9 kPa. Humidity is at 95%. Winds are NNW at 22 gusting to 33 km/h.

Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers early this morning. A few showers will be beginning this morning. Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 2.