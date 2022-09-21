MOSCOW – NEWS – Up to 300,000 new troops could be mobilized by Russia.

On Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists.

This is a legal follow-up to new regulations passed in the Russian Duma.

These are measures that appear to be an admission that Moscow’s war against Ukraine isn’t doing what Putin wanted.

Seven months of war have only seen the Ukraine forces continue to fight harder. A Ukraine offensive has re-taken over 1000 square kilometres of territory in recent weeks.

In a televised address broadcast in Russia this morning President Putin emphasized that he will use all of the means possible to protect Russian territory.

This will include Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

Putin has complained that NATO half for Ukraine is pushing him into more extreme action.