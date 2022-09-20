THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The new playground at Boulevard Lake officially opened today. From the reactions of parents and children at the park today this is a great addition to the city’s network of parks.

“The new park is good,” said one seven-year-old enthused child. “The bumper slide was the most fun”. There are lots of new features at this new and inclusive park none seemed anything but a hit.

The bumper slide features rolling tubes so you hear a steady stream of bumpy ride sounds.

There was a line-up this afternoon as parents brought their kids to the park. The hardest part of course was the endless negotiation between parents wanting to head home and youth wanting “five more minutes”. Of course five minutes in child time can be up to half an hour in real time.

The City of Thunder Bay and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) announced the opening of the new Jumpstart Inclusive Playground in Boulevard Lake Park. At over 1,100 m2 (11,000 square feet), the Jumpstart playground is the largest inclusive play space in Thunder Bay, and the second of its kind in the province.

“The City of Thunder Bay’s total investment in the playground and surrounding site works is approximately $800,000,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “Investing in municipal infrastructure, including parks, helps build stronger communities and makes for a better quality of life for the citizens of Thunder Bay.”

There appears still some work needed at this park as the sod is still not fully set. However many parents commented that there are picnic benches to sit at, while their children play. Hopefully that will be added to the new Centennial Park playground as well.

From double-wide ramps to barrier and transfer-free equipment, the play space is thoughtfully designed to accommodate sensory, cognitive, and physical disabilities. Through collaboration with Jumpstart and thanks to the generosity of local Canadian Tire Dealer Robert Nearing, local kids of all ages and abilities can play together side-by-side, fostering a stronger, more equitable, and healthier community.

“Through play, kids have the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, confidence and creativity,” said Marco Di Buono, President of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. “We are proud to partner with the City of Thunder Bay and our local Canadian Tire Dealer to bring the power of inclusive play to the community.”

The playground is conveniently located in Boulevard Lake Park, and is an important part of an outdoor recreation hub that also features an adult fitness centre and beach volleyball area. The Jumpstart playground is part of the Charity’s Inclusive Play Project, which focuses on removing accessibility barriers to sport and play.

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by Canadian Tire Corporation, Jumpstart has provided more than 2.7 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit: www.jumpstart.canadiantire.ca