But There Were No Bears!

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Ever heard the expression there is nothing to do? Often from young people who in today’s world can spend seemingly endless hours in front of video screens.

Another lament is that “everything is too expensive”.

Over the holiday weekend, testing that theory, our trio via a mountain bike and trailer headed out exploring.

We started at what for children is maybe the neatest park in the city. Its located at the French school at River and Cumberland.

There are slides, a ship, musical instruments and lots of fun for children.

From there we trekked on to the Current River Damn and the Adelaide Monarch Butterfly Park at Boulevard Lake.

Next heading west along the northshore of Boulevard Lake, to the art project of a family of grouse.

We then headed up to Centennial Park. There while the playground is still under construction, to the dismay of my two fellow travellers, the old International Harvester tractor was a welcome visit.

So was the Muskeg Express. Which although the train wasn’t running, was still a fun thing to check out for these two ardent travellers.

At the train tracks on the way to the old logging camp, the sign stated there was a bear in the area.

That led to a decision to keep going.

The trip on the bike and trailer was a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Across our city there are so many things to do with kids. The Marina Park splash pad at Prince Arthur’s Landing offers a great way to cool off.

Something that is really underused at the park are the barbecues just to the immediate south of the splash pad.

So if you are looking to have a bit of fun here in the city, try exploring.

Still to come, more splash pads, the Centennial Conservatory, and much much more.

Wednesday nights offers free concerts and soon to come will be movie nights in Marina Park.

Explore our city and you can find smiles and fun if you try.

As an aside, the corn on the cob in the video, this was a first time simply putting the corn in the husk directly over the heat of the charcoal. It took about twenty minutes, and it was simple to remove the husks and the silk from each cob.

The cobs of corn were juicy, tender and moist! Try it.