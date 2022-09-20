Losing weight needs some level of skill. One must really know how his or her body works in order to effectively manage fat accumulation. This calls for in-depth research on the topic. Working out and sticking to a strict diet may seem like the simplest thing to do, but as long as you do not know how these undertakings really affect your body on a molecular and chemical level, you may never realize how to perfect the weight loss journey fully. The same case applies to an even simpler method of losing weight: appetite suppressant pills. The way to go about this is to understand what these pills contain and how those ingredients affect the chemical processes necessary to help you burn fats and consequently lose weight. So, how do appetite suppressant pills help with weight loss? We will focus on a number of ingredients in appetite suppressant pills and how they interact with bodily processes in a bid to combat food cravings.

Fiber Infused Appetite Suppressant Pills

Fiber has little to no nutritional value in the diet. Nonetheless, the inclusion of these fibers both in the diet and appetite control pills is quite crucial. First of all, the digestive system in our bodies cannot digest fibers. Moreover, fibers come in two categories. There are fibers that can easily dissolve in water, and there are those that are water-insoluble. Our digestive systems require both kinds of these fibers.

The water-soluble fibers tend to create a gel-like paste in your digestive tract. This is important because they help you lose water weight. The gel-like substance moves through the digestive tract a bit slowly. This means that you get to feel full for longer periods.

Also, the gel formed as a result of taking appetite suppressant pills slows down the rate at which your body absorbs food throughout the digestive tract. This means that the absorption rate of calories in your body is greatly reduced, thus helping you lose weight faster.

Here are the most common soluble fibers found in most appetite suppressant pills:

Psyllium – It is extracted from the phylum plant seeds. It is more prevalent in the outer layer of the seed, so there is milling involved. This fiber is a carbohydrate, though it is indigestible.

Pectin – You will find this soluble fiber in fruits such as plums, apples, and citrus. This fiber is responsible for binding the contents in the digestive tract and creating larger bulks of these substances before they are passed on as stool. This makes you feel full for longer periods.

Guar gum – Just like psyllium, this fiber forms a gel-like substance in the digestive system. It helps lower water weight by regulating the moisture content in the contents of the digestive tract. Also, it suppresses the amounts of sugars and calories that are absorbed along the linings of the digestive tract.

Supplements That Suppress Cravings

Capsaicin – You will find this supplement in peppers. This is the compound responsible for the heat sensation when you take spicy foods. Pills rich in this compound have been seen to reduce cravings, with reposts showing that people took up to 142 fewer calories daily.

Thylakoids – This supplement is extracted from the membranes of green plants. People dealing with weight loss issues portray a feeling of less longing for food two hours after taking appetite suppressant pills infused with this compound. People report that the craving for snacks and salty foods drastically lowers. This compound triggers the secretion of the cholecystokinin hormone. This hormone curbs the urge to consume food. This supplement is also known to drastically slow down the digestion of fats in the digestive system. This is great for people dealing with fat accumulation, especially in the abdominal area.

HCA (Hydroxycitric Acid) – This acid is great for reducing appetite. It is extracted from Garcinia Cambogia.

P57 Hoodia (Hoodia Gordonii) – This highly crucial supplement is extracted from a cactus plant native to South Africa. The plant thrives in the Kalahari Desert. Hunters and gatherers used it to stave off cravings during their long gathering and hunting expeditions. Thus, they would spend more days working with a limited supply of food. The supplement has been shown to greatly lower the cravings for calorie-rich foods. Its effects have been seen to last up to 40 days. The P57 molecule prevalent in the supplements tends to fool the brain by mimicking the glucose signals that communicate to the brain that we are full.