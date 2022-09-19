THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across both Western and Northern Ontario this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 12 this morning in Thunder Bay. Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud.

Skies will be clearing late this morning. Fog patches will also be dissipating early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight skied will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low of 11 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is 10 in Fort Frances to start your Monday. Clear skies early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 10 in Dryden. Mainly cloudy to start Monday. Skies will be clearing near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning.

High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 14.

Sachigo Lake

It is 10 in Sachigo Lake. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Becoming totally overcast overnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low overnight of 9.