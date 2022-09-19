There have been five games this season decided by one-or-fewer points, tied with the 2016 (five games) and 1923 (five) seasons for the most such games ever through the first two weeks.

With three games yet to be completed in Week 2, there have been eight games this season decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, tied for the third-most such games through Week 2 all-time. Only 2013 (10 games) and 1979 (nine) had more.

Eleven of 13 games (84.6 percent) completed in Week 2 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter.

Four teams – the MIAMI DOLPHINS (21-point deficit), ARIZONA CARDINALS (20), NEW YORK JETS (13) and KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10) – overcame deficits of at least 10 points to win in Week 2.

With Miami and Arizona each overcoming 20-point halftime deficits, it marked the first time in NFL history that multiple teams overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to win on the same day and the first time that two teams overcame a deficit of at least 20 points at any point to win in the same week since Week 4 of the 2011 season.

With three games yet to be completed in Week 2, eight teams have overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, the second-most such teams through Week 2 all-time, trailing only the 1987 season (nine teams).

The MIAMI DOLPHINS overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Baltimore, 42-38, becoming the first team to do so since Philadelphia overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2010 season.

The NEW YORK JETS overcame a 13-point deficit inside of the final two minutes remaining to defeat Cleveland, 31-30, becoming the first team to overcome a deficit of at least 13 points inside of the final two minutes of regulation to win since Chicago overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Cleveland in overtime in Week 8 of the 2001 season.

Arizona defeated Las Vegas, 29-23, in overtime. After two games went to overtime in Week 1, this marks the third time in the past five seasons a game has gone to overtime in each of the first two weeks of the season.