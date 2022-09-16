DRYDEN — The Ontario government is investing $70,000 with the Dryden OPP and $48,000 with the Sioux Lookout Police Services Board to help expand their video surveillance systems and better protect these communities against crime and the threat of gun and gang violence.

This is part of at $1.8 million investment province wide.

Funding is being delivered through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program and will be used to replace outdated equipment, expand or enhance current technology, and install new or additional CCTV surveillance cameras in areas where gun and gang violence and correlated crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, are most prevalent.

“Our government is proud to deliver on our promise to provide police with the supports they need to do their jobs effectively in our communities,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River. “By enhancing closed circuit television systems in Dryden and Sioux Lookout, we are protecting the safety and security of families across the Northwest.”

“We are determined to provide police services with the tools and resources they need to keep Ontarians safe,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent, and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes.”

Launched in August 2020, the Ontario CCTV Grant program is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy and represents a $6 million investment across the province over three fiscal years, from 2020-2021 to 2022-2023. The Dryden OPP and Sioux Lookout Police Services Board are two of 20 police services across the province to receive a grant for 2022-23.