DRYDEN – NEWS – On September 14, 2022, officers with the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous assault investigation.

On September 12, 2022 police received a call to a business on Government Street in the City of Dryden. The complainant reported that a person walked into the business and sprayed three individuals with bear spray. The person departed the area prior to police arriving at the business.

As a result of the investigation, Kaylee CROWCHILD, 29, of Calgary, Alberta has been charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon contrary to sec. 267(a) of the Criminal Code (three counts)

Causing a Disturbance contrary to sec. 175(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on October 17, 2022.