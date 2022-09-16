OTTAWA – COVID-19 Update – All travellers entering Canada, with few exceptions, must use ArriveCAN to submit mandatory travel information within 72 hours:

Before your arrival in Canada

Before boarding a cruise ship destined for Canada.

ArriveCAN is free and you can create an account at Canada.ca/arrivecan. Be cautious of third party, fraudulent webpages and apps that may be posing as ArriveCAN and asking you for payment.

ArriveCAN is the official Government of Canada platform to provide your information when entering Canada. It is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for travellers to show they meet public health requirements.

For more information on entering Canada, visit: Canada Border Services