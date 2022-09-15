THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – At 5:36 am in Thunder Bay much of the city was likely woke up by the loud clap of thunder. Much of western Ontario is under rainfall warnings for Thursday, with a risk of thunderstorms.

THUNDER BAY

Rain, at times heavy, will begin early Thursday morning as a slow-moving low pressure system approaches the area. At this time, the heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Friday and possibly into Saturday morning. However, the track of the system is still uncertain and it is possible that the expected rainfall amounts could change.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning early Thursday morning.

Hazard: Rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 mm.

Timing: Beginning early Thursday morning. Ending Friday night or early Saturday morning.

It is 11 at 5:50 am EDT in Thunder Bay. Humidity is 86%. Winds are ESE at 9 km/h. The barometer is at 102.2 kPa and falling.

It is raining heavily at this hour, with 20-30 mm of precipitation forecast. Winds will be from the southeast this morning before becoming light.

High of 18. UV Index 2 or low.

Tonight will see showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Another 20-30 mm of rain is forecast. Winds will become Northeast at 20 km/h this evening. Overnight low of 12.

FORT FRANCES

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today as a low pressure system approaches the area. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected to fall by this evening. It is possible that the heavy rain will continue over the area into Friday morning, potentially giving additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. The track of the system is still uncertain and the rainfall amounts expected for tonight and Friday could change dramatically.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today and Friday.

Hazards: Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm by this evening.

Additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm by late Friday morning are possible.

Timing: This morning through Friday morning.

It is 12 in Fort Frances this morning at 5:00 am CDT. Winds are ESE at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 89%. The barometer is at 101.6 and falling.

There will be a 30% potential for rain this morning in Fort Frances. 20 to 30 mm of rain is forecast along with the risk of a thunderstorm.

High 18. UV Index 2 or low.

Tonight, expect rain showers with a continue risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be 20 km/h from the east. Overnight low of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today as a low pressure system approaches the area. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected to fall by this evening. It is possible that the heavy rain will continue over the area into Friday morning, potentially giving additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm. The track of the system is still uncertain and the rainfall amounts expected for tonight and Friday could change dramatically.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today and Friday.

Hazards: Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm by this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm by late Friday morning are possible.

Timing: This morning through Friday morning.

It is 9 in Dryden this morning. Humidity is 96%. The barometer is steady at 101.9 kPa. Winds are 21 gusting to 32 km/h from the ENE.

There is a 40% chance of rain early this morning. Showers in earnest will be beginning this morning along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h.

Temperature steady near 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see continued clouds with a 70% chance of showers. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 9.

Sachigo Lake

It is 10 headed to a high of 18 for Sachigo Lake today. Skies will be mainly cloudy.

At 5:00 AM is is cloudy. Humidity is at 68%. Winds are 17 gusting to 30 from the South. The barometer is steady at 102.3 kPa.