Motorcycle enthusiasts ride this Saturday in the 39th Anniversary Toys for Tots Ride in support of The Salvation Army Christmas Toy Campaign.

Bikes sporting stuffed animals, trucks, dolls, and other toys will make their way across town to deliver their gifts. They will gather at Thunder Bay Harley-Davidson between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The ride will leave at 1:00 p.m. with the bikers travelling through the city to The Salvation Army’s new Journey to Life Centre on Cumberland St. arriving about 1:25 p.m. where they will present their gifts. Financial donations are also accepted. Anyone not able to participate in the ride can drop off donations at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre prior to the ride.

This year due to the pandemic, we will continue to encourage participants to observe safety protocols such as physical distancing and wearing masks if desired.

The toys will be distributed to children in Thunder Bay during this Christmas season through Salvation Army programs. Despite the pandemic, families will turn to The Salvation Army for assistance in providing gifts for their children. Our Christmas programs will be modified this year to keep everyone safe, but support will be available for anyone needing it.

“For 39 years, motorcyclists from the area have generously answered the call to help children in Thunder Bay. Their caring hearts have put smiles on the faces of many children at Christmas. We are grateful for their strong support over the years and are excited to see the gifts they bring this year,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre.

This ride is supported by many Thunder Bay riding associations including Harley Owners Group, Ontario Northwest Retreads, Superior Riders, and Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association.

The Salvation Army thanks all the bikers who participate in the event, members of associations as well as the many independent riders who come out each year. Their generous gifts make this event so successful year after year.

You are invited to join the bikers at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre (545 Cumberland St. N.) at approximately 1:20 p.m. for their arrival and presentation of gifts.

Source: Salvation Army.