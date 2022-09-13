THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 13, 2022.

Since the last update:

Nipigon 24 was discovered in the evening hours of September 12 near Annette Lake, approximately 4 kilometres north of Geraldton. The 0.1 hectare sized fire has been called out.

Kenora 11 was discovered on September 12 near the south shore of Gooseneck Lake, approximately 13 kilometres southeast of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The 0.2 hectare fire is under control.

Red Lake 9 was discovered on September 12 on a peninsula on Red Lake, approximately 10 kilometres northeast of Couchenor. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.

Thunder Bay 13 was discovered on September 12 near Rush Creek, approximately 31 kilometres northwest of Upsala. The 0.1 hectare fires is being held.

There are seven active fires currently burning in the Northwest Region. Two fires are not under control, 1 fire is being held, 3 fires are under control and one fire is being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the Northwest Region with areas of moderate hazard in parts of the Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Hazard conditions in the far north areas of the Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors ranges form low to moderate.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.