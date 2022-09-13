INTERNATIONAL FALLS – FEMA has recently concluded its Individual Damage Assistance assessments for our area; unfortunately, they found that there was not enough damage to individual structures essential living space to qualify or breach the threshold for the Individual Assistance Program.

“We were told that the protective measures we put in place to safeguard the residences worked well and prevented substantial damage to homes,” said Sheriff Perryn Hedlund. “We know that many residents did indeed have significant property damage, and mitigating the flood and recovery has been highly stressful, but interior damage to the majority of homes did not qualify under FEMA standards as total devastation. Fortunately, the Small Business Administration is offering other assistance options to flood-impacted property owners.”

The Small Business Administration is now in Koochiching County to offer low interest/long-term loans to qualified individuals and businesses that were affected in the 2022 Rainy Lake/River Flood.

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in International Falls, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 10:

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the DLOC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center for Koochiching County is located at:

Voyageurs National Park

360 Highway 11 East

International Falls, MN 56649

Hours of operation will be: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

The DLOC closes Permanently: Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.

Source: Koochiching County Emergency