Thunder Bay – NEWS – The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the Northwest Region with areas of extreme hazard conditions emerging in the Red Lake sector.

Areas of moderate hazard exist in the north shore areas of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 12. Nipigon 23 is located near Kawitos Lake on the Albany River system, approximately 24 kilometres west/southwest of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation. The 0.6 hectare fire is not under control.

Since the last update: Nipigon 22 was discovered on the morning of September 10 near the south shore of the Albany River, approximately 2.8 kilometres southeast and across the river from Marten Falls First Nation. The 0.7 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 21 was also discovered on September 10 a short distance from the previously listed fire, Nipigon 22. The 0.2 hectare fire is being held.

There are five active fires in the Northwest Region at the time of this update. Two fires are not under control, one fire is being held, one fire is under control and one fire is being observed.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using our interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.