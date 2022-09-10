THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a rainfall warning in effect for Wawa and White River this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is in Armstrong where it is +3.

THUNDER BAY

Clear and Sunny skies are forecast for Thunder Bay for early this morning, they will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Low 7.

Fort Frances

It is a cool +3 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies will be sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 10 in Dryden at the airport this morning. Sunny skies are forecast for this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Low plus 5.

Sandy Lake

It is 8 this morning in Sandy Lake. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight mainly cloudy skies to start the evening. Clearing after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southwest 30 before morning. Low 7.