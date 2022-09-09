As the world embraces digital technology, the charm of literature is slowly being lost. The love for literature seems to be fading away. There’s a decrease in adult readers in the US by 7%, a pretty alarming situation. With technology making its way into every aspect of human life, the world might meet its literary end sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, young authors make one wonder, is literature really dying? Perhaps not. The literary world has unearthed new Dan Browns, JK Rowlings, and John Greens, with the future looking quite bright.

Carlos Fonseca (34)

Costa Rican author Carlos Fonseca Suarez was born and raised in San Juan. He received his bachelor’s degree in comparative literature from Stanford University in 2009 and a Ph.D. in Latin American literature and culture from Princeton University. His initial career move started as a lecturer at Trinity College, Cambridge. Carlos’ literary works revolve around art and philosophy, which can leave a reader astonished. His book of essays on international writers, The Lucidity of the Myope, won Costa Rica’s National Prizes for Culture in 2017. In Costa Rica, he is considered a novelist and is recognized as one of the most inventive writers at work.

Xayley Rose (24)

Most people at the tender age of 11 are just learning the basics of life, but Xayley Rose started writing. Although she graduated from Reinhardt University with a degree in Criminal Justice, she was always passionate about writing. She was also diagnosed with autism when she was 22, but that didn’t stop her from achieving greatness. Xayley focuses on young adult fiction with her core topics surrounding the realities in life. She uses real-life events and beautifully encapsulates them in young adult fiction to warm the hearts of her readers. Her debut novel, My Other Half, is about friendship, sacrifice, and relationship – a must-read for those who like to see real-life-inspired characters achieve greatness in life.

Amanda Gorman (23)

The Los Angeles-born Amanda Gorman began her journey to becoming a poet at a very young age. She was so good that she was named the city’s Youth Poet Laureate and published her first collection of poems, The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough, in 2015. After two years, she became the National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States. She has achieved a lot at a young age and is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. She graduated from Harvard University with a cum laude degree in sociology in 2020.

Isabella Hammad (30)

Isabella Hammad was born in London to a Palestinian immigrant family. She grew up hearing stories of her family being victimized during Israel’s takeover, which drove her forward to become an author. She received a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Oxford and also won scholarships from the University of Cambridge and Harvard University. She also has a Master’s degree in Fine Arts from New York University, specializing in fiction writing. During this time, she published her debut novel, The Parisian, based on her great-grandfather’s life.

Jake Marcionette (21)

Making friends is not everyone’s cup of tea, especially while b being bullied. But for those young readers who find it traumatizing, Jake Marcionette’s novel, Just Jake, was a masterpiece. He writes this book at a staggeringly young age of 12. After completing it, he researched how to get it published. After finding an agent and publishing his book, great riches awaited him. Just Jake was ranked seventh on the New York Times Bestseller list for children’s books.

Several other writers are making inroads in the literary world, but some of these young authors keeping it alive is a success story of its own. For those who still find literature entertaining, these books can be just what they need to keep their interest alive. But rest assured, the literary world is in good hands.