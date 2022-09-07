THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Week One of September is wrapping. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is a nice 13 this morning in the city. Humidity is 98%. Winds are very light at 4 km/h from the west. Barometer is at 102.1 and rising.

There are forecasted fog patches around the city this morning. They will be burning off as the sun warms things up.

High of 25 today with Humidex at 27. UV Index will be 7 or high.

Fort Frances

It is +5 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a high of 25. Humidity this morning is at 92%. Winds are calm. The barometer is at 102.4 kPa and rising.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday.

High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. It will becoming partly cloudy before morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 this morning in Dryden on the way to a high of 24. Humidity is 81%. Winds are WSW at 11 km/h. Barometer is at 102.3 kPa.

Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 12.

Peawanuck

It is 11 headed to a high of 22 in Peawanuck along with a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning.

High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. It will becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.