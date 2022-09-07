THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – The wildfire risk has ramped up across the district. The wildland fire hazard is high across the Northwest Region with areas of extreme fire hazard conditions in the Nipigon and Red Lake sectors.

One new fire was discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of Sept. 7 Kenora 10 was discovered on an island on Lake of the Woods, approximately 15 kilometres south/southwest of Kenora. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Since the last update: Kenora 9 was discovered during the evening hours of Sept. 6 near Malachi Lake, approximately 38 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held. Thunder Bay 12 was discovered in the late afternoon of Sept. 6 near Smiley Lake, approximately 57 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held.

There are presently four active fires in the Northwest Region. One fire is not under control, one fire is being held, one fire is under control and one fire is being observed.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using our interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.