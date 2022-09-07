Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that Myles Sanderson the prime suspect in the knife stabbing attacks on the James Smith Cree Nation.

RCMP arrested Sanderson following a four-day manhunt.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, Sask., at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation,” stated the RCMP in a statement.

The murder spree on Sunday has seen ten people murdered and 18 people injured.

Damien Sanderson who was found deceased was a suspect.

The manhunt has resulted in the arrest of Sanderson, who was wanted for months by RCMP and had been paroled for earlier crimes. That decision is now under review.

Developing…