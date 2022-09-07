GERALDTON – NEWS – The OPP report that several charges have been laid after a break and enter in Nakina.

On September 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 am, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone Detachment were advised of a break and enter at a residence in Nakina.

Prior to police arriving at the residence, the suspects departed the location in a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle travelling south bound towards Geraldton and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to stop. Officers followed the driver for a short distance but were forced to disengage when the situation became too dangerous for other road users.

Shortly before 11:30 am, officers located the vehicle and two suspects on Highway 11, east of the 584 Junction. Further investigation led officers to locating a loaded shotgun in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Desire BEAM, 31 years-old, of Grimsby, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Dangerous Operation, contrary to sec. 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to sec. 354(1)(a) of the CC

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to sec. 86(1) of the CC

Flight from peace officer, contrary to sec. 320.17 of the CC

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to sec. 334(b) of the CC

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to sec. 348(1)(a) of the CC

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, contrary to sec. 403(1)(d) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC (two counts)

Unauthorized Poss. of a Firearm, contrary to sec. 91(1) of the CC

Use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to sec. 12(1)(d) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive left of center, contrary to sec. 149(1)(a) of the HTA

Fail to stop for police, contrary to sec. 216(1) of the HTA

Alexander GREEN, 32 years-old, of St. Catherine’s, Ontario has been arrested and charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to sec.145(5)(a) of the CC (seven counts)

Dangerous operation, contrary to sec. 320.13(1) of the CC

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to sec. 351(1) of the CC

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to sec. 354(1)(a) of the CC

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to sec. 86(1) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to sec. 129(1) of the CC

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to sec. 334(b) of the CC (two counts)

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to sec. 348(1)(a) of the CC

Flight from peace officer, contrary to sec. 320.17 of the CC

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, contrary to sec. 403(1)(d) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC (two counts)

Unauthorized Poss. of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt, contrary to section 172(1) of the HTA

Use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA

Drive left of center, contrary to section 149(1)(a) of the HTA

Fail to stop for police, contrary to section 216(1) of the HTA

Both accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to next appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Thunder Bay Regional Bail court on September 8, 2022.

