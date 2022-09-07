EDMONTON – Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally issued the following statement on the future of hydrogen blending in Alberta:

“Earlier this year, the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) was asked to conduct an inquiry into the future of hydrogen blending in Alberta. Their findings have been submitted to the government, identifying areas that require further work and clarification, including critical pieces like the potential impacts on consumers.

“I would like to thank the many companies, consumer groups and the commission itself for their valuable input into the report. It represents an important step forward in understanding how to most responsibly advance Alberta’s hydrogen economy. I am proud of Alberta’s momentum in this space – not only launching a cutting-edge road map but also being the first province in Canada to publish a comprehensive inquiry to establish a legislative and regulatory framework for hydrogen blending across the entire province.

“Hydrogen blending has the potential to help reduce emissions and grow the clean energy sector while fuelling our homes and businesses. Our government continues to take steps to explore how to safely, reliably and cost-effectively introduce hydrogen into Alberta’s natural gas system.

“In the coming months, we’ll work with stakeholders to continue developing a hydrogen blending framework that provides certainty to investors and supports a cost-effective system for Albertans. In addition, we will work to clarify different organizations’ responsibilities in regulating the various parts of a hydrogen blending market. This will help protect consumers and ensure companies looking to move forward with blending hydrogen and natural gas have all the information they need to proceed.

“Alberta’s hydrogen sector continues to grow at an amazing pace, with more announcements of funding, pilot projects and technological advancements arising all the time. We are committed to exploring the hydrogen blending opportunity in an efficient and clear way.”

