THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is for most across the region a return to school today.

The weather map includes a Fog Advisory for Superior West and the City of Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay

At 6:00 am in Thunder Bay there is a fog advisory. It is +7 but feels a bit cooler with the humidity at 99%. The Barometer is at 102.1 kPa and falling. Winds are light at 6 km/h from the WNW.

The forecast is for clear skies today, with the fog burning off this morning.

High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies and the potential for fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Fort Frances

It is 13 in Fort Frances this morning at 5:00 am. Winds are at 9 km/h from the SSE. Humidity is 88%.. The barometer is at 101.8 kPa and falling.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will remain clear. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 in Dryden this morning under clear skies. Winds are from the south at 8 km/h. Humidity is at 86%. The barometer is at 101.7 and steady.

Sunny skies are forecast for the day. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming west 20 this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 9.

Sandy Lake

It is 17 in Sandy Lake this morning under clear skies. Humidity is at 77%. Winds are from the south at 15 gusting to 33 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected by late this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 10.