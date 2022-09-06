SASKATOON – NEWS – The tragic news out of Saskatchewan continues. There are now 11 dead and 18 injured. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

One of the suspects, Damien Sanderson has been located deceased.

RCMP are still seeking one of the suspects. Saskatchewan RCMP continues to search for Myles Sanderson, who is 6 foot one inch and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Sanderson may be injured and may attempt to seek medical attention. He may be in a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI.

It is not known if Sanderson is travelling with anyone.

Sanderson’s vehicle was last seen in Regina.

Sanderson who has a violent history one which has him very familiar to police, remains at large as of Tuesday morning. Sanderson has a history of both personal and property crime.

Sanderson now faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering at a residence. RCMP report that more charges are still possible.

RCMP assistant commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the RCMP received the first call related to the rampage at 5:40 am Sunday morning when they received a report of a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation community located about two hours northeast of Saskatoon.

Several additional calls came in about stabbings at different locations in the community in the next twenty minutes. Callers identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the attack suspects.

Saskatchewan RCMP released a dangerous person alert in the area at 7:12 am.

The Dangerous Person Alert informed the public in the immediate vicinity about the stabbings. Residents of James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern were told to seek immediate shelter.

More alerts were sent later that morning across the province, and again later in the day the Saskatchewan RCMP sent requests to extend the alert to residents in Manitoba and Alberta.

Help requested to Find Wanted Man

FSIN Issues Urgent Appeal to Find Wanted Man from James Smith Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/fgTrPq0Yxo — FSIN (@fsinations) September 6, 2022

Mental Health Assistance Offered

Indigenous Services Canada Minister Hajdu says, “The tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation and SK is devastating. I have reached out to Chiefs and leadership to express my condolences and commit to supports being made available as quickly as possible”.

There is going to be funerals, and supports needed for families of victims.

A verified GoFundme has been set up. You can donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funerals-and-counseling